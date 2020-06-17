OHSAA sets hoops divisional assignments

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview will remain in their respective divisions for boys’ and girls’ basketball this winter.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released 2020-2021 division assignments, and Van Wert boys and girls will stay in Division II, along with seven other Western Buckeye League schools – Celina, Defiance, Elida, Kenton, Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial, and Wapakoneta.

Two other WBL schools – Ottawa-Glandorf and Bath will remain in Division III for boys and girls.

Among Northwest Conference teams, Crestview and Lincolnview will continue on in Division IV, along with Ada, Columbus Grove and Spencerville.

Allen East, Bluffton, Delphos Jefferson and Paulding will again compete in Division III on the boys side, while Allen East, Delphos Jefferson, Paulding, Spencerville are back in Division III on the girls side.

Girls teams from Crestview, Lincolnview, Ada, Bluffton and Columbus Grove will compete in Division IV.

Green Conference Meadows member Wayne Trace will stay in Division III for boys and Division IV for girls, while Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway will remain in Division IV for both.