State launches new crime statistic website

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) launched a new website providing crime statistics based on the Ohio Incident-Based Reporting System (OIBRS) crime data reported to the agency.



This website allows users to access OIBRS crime data on certain violent and property crimes occurring in Ohio. The data can be queried by law enforcement jurisdiction and year. Approximately 575 agencies covering approximately 81 percent of the Ohio population have reported crimes that occurred in 2018 and 2019.



“We are pleased to provide this information to the public in a user-friendly format,” said OCJS Executive Director Karhlton Moore. “We hope this site becomes a valuable and useful resource for members of the community.”

OIBRS is Ohio’s version of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). OIBRS is a voluntary crime-reporting program that Ohio law enforcement agencies submit crime statistics directly to the state and federal government in an automated format. Ohio law enforcement agencies participating in OIBRS report their crime statistics to OCJS, who then forwards the crime statistics in the NIBRS format to the FBI.

To search the site, visit https://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ and click on the OIBRS logo.