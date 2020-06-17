T-shirt proceeds donated…

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Sister’s Embroidery and More to offer Van Wert Strong t-shirts to the community. All proceeds from the shirts, which sold for $15 each, has been donated back to the community to help feed local youngsters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monies collected were split between Van Wert City Schools and United Way of Van Wert County, which have provided kids with nutritious and healthy breakfasts, lunches, and snacks during the time school was shut down due to the virus. The Chamber thanks each individual and business that purchased t-shirts to make this donation possible. Due to the combined efforts of the community and the Chamber, each organization received a $1,000 check. “We are so fortunate to live in a community where everyone comes together during a time of need and we are so thankful for that”, said Chamber Office Administrator Brandy Leiber. Shown are (from the left) VWCS cafeteria employee Julie LaRue, VWCS Director of Food Services Becky Proffitt, Leiber, Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville, and Chamber intern Sam Price. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent