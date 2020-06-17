Wassenberg returns to action

Hello world! We are back at our regularly scheduled column site here in the Van Wert independent. It’s good to be here. Whenever anyone has been away a long time, there is much to catch up on.

We have been fortunate and weathered the storm thus far and like all of you, have had to leap hurdles of change to adapt to our current world. Thank you for your continued support. We are still kicking.

Teeny Tennies is just one of the projects included in the new (art) Camp in-a Box available at the Wassenberg Art Center June 18.

The 65th annual June Art Exhibit carries on with a few modifications. First cool thing is we have created an online store where you can view art from our exhibits and our gift shop. Second cool thing, the art exhibit will be shown in the gallery and we encourage you to come and visit with precautions. IF you can’t make it or don’t feel comfortable you can access the exhibit in our online store for viewing and/or making a purchase. Art is in-house and ready to ship or pick up.

Our wassenBoxes. continue to be available and magically arrive at your home for your young artist. Sign up and forget it! These in-house designed kits provide an economical and convenient way to supplement crucial art involvement for your child’s education. Each box $22 and automatically renews until you cancel. Sign up here: www.wassenbergartcenter.org. or call 419.238.6837 for alternative ways to participate.

It’s summer and that is art camp season! Wait … while we aren’t getting together this year, we have developed (art)Camp in a Box! Starting at $30 this art “camp” comes packed with up to 5 projects for all ages. Bug houses, kaleidoscope kits, teeny tennies, color diffusing projects are just some of the cool things that we are creating for you. Boxes can be picked up at the art center beginning June 18 or they can be shipped for an extra fee. Want to purchase online? Click here:

https://wassenbergartcenter.org/product/artcamp-in-a-box-member/

We are also providing the YWCA with art back packs that will accompany their lunch packs.

Come and visit us at Market at the Wass in the Art Park! We are serving smoothies, Mimosas and coffee! Yoga in the gallery, and coming soon … Market Marys! Market Marys are gourmet Bloody Marys using our special recipe. A meal in a glass. Stay tuned.

Watercolor Class (ongoing): Has returned, (with precautions) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Stay tuned for the following coming in July. More (for real) classes. Pint nights and art nights, will also be making a return beginning in the art park.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.