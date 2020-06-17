Witten leads VW past Delphos St. John’s

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert shook off a season opening loss to Wayne Trace by pulling away from Delphos St. John’s 13-3 at Smiley Park on Wednesday.

After spotting the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Cougars responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, with Turner Witten’s double driving in Kaiden Bates and Jacob Place, then Witten scoring two batters later on a fielder’s choice.

Delphos St. John’s tied the game 3-3 in the top of the second, but Van Wert responded with a two-RBI single by Place that scored Logan Collins and TJ Stoller.

Witten scored again in the third, then the Cougars blew the game wide open with five runs in the fourth, including runs scored by Stoller, Bates, Joshua Reichert and Witten.

Van Wert tacked on a run in the fifth when Stoller scored on a wild pitch and one more in the sixth, when Owen Treece crossed home plate.

Witten led Van Wert with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Three pitchers worked the game for the Cougars. Place started and went two innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out three and walking one. Reichert pitched three innings and earned the win by allowing two hits, striking out five and walking two. Blaze Bolenbaugh pitched the final inning and allowed a hit and a walk.

Brady Kerner led Delphos St. John’s with two hits and two RBIs. He also pitched the first two innings and allowed five runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Van Wert (1-1) will play at Lincolnview at 6 p.m. on Friday.