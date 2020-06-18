Fred Scaer

Fred Scaer, 88, of Convoy, born March 1, 1932, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The son of Hugo and Nora (Bleeke) Scaer, who both preceded him in death, he married Joyce (Evans) Scaer on November 19, 1977, and she survives.

Survivors include his son, Ted (Sharon) Scaer, a daughter, MaryAnn (Jeff) Dunlap; one stepdaughter, Alisha (Jack) Dill; 10 grandchildren, Jamie (Ryan) Rase, Jill (Chris) Waligora, Eric Scaer, Angie (Troy) Huffine, Megan (Brooks) Bowman, Kylie (Jake) Schroeder, Britni Dunlap (Josh Dempsey), Paige Dunlap, Laine Dunlap, and Jacob Dill; 17 great-grandchildren, one sister, RoseMarie Schlemmer, and a special dog, Linny.

A daughter, Jane Custer; one grandson, Scott Custer; a sister, Marcia Scaer; and a brother-in-law, Gene Schlemmer; also preceded him in death.

Fred was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy. He loved being a lifelong farmer, pilot, and RV rider. Fred was a member of the Farm Bureau, AOPA, Good Sam Club, and the NRA.

Fred was a kind and gentle man of many talents who will be sadly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with graveside services to follow in Redeemer Church Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Michael Saylor.

The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the church.

Although family and friends are invited to attend Fred’s visitation, everyone is urged to remain vigilant and respect the well-being of members of Fred’s family and friends who are at risk.

Preferred memorials in Fred’s memory may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Convoy, 6727 Ohio 49, Convoy, OH 45832, or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.