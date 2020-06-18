Local cinemas to re-open this weekend

VW independent/submitted information

The new owners of Van Wert Cinemas are excited to open the theater’s doors to the public again, starting Friday.

The theater was among businesses ordered to close by the Ohio Health Department on March 16 due to Covid-19 pandemic. To celebrate the re-opening, Van Wert Cinemas is offering $1 tickets for all movies from Friday, June 19 through Tuesday, June 23.

Movie options include Jaws (45th anniversary), Back to The Future, Trolls World Tour, ET, and Despicable Me.

Van Wert Cinemas is taking social distancing measures to ensure safety of customers and employees. Online ticket sales are available for a contactless transaction, and masks are requested when 6-foot social distancing is not possible. Patrons can learn more about the safety measures on the Cinemas website.

Customers can also order tickets at the box office.

A bonus when ordering online is that customers may choose their seats, while seats are assigned when purchasing tickets at the box office. Van Wert Cinemas’ new ticketing system will automatically block the sale of seats between groups of people to ensure social distancing. Maximum capacity of each theater in this phase of the re-opening process is 50 percent.

There are several ways to learn showtime schedules for all three locations:

Website: www.vanwertcinemas.com

Facebook

Call the recorded info line at 419.238.2100

Online movie listing apps

New owners Rodney and Donna Saunders recently negotiated the purchase of the only two movie theaters in Van Wert County from Boyd Theatres Inc. The Saunders started their first drive-in with one screen in the field behind their home in 2007. With the recent purchase of Van Wert Cinemas and Van-Del Drive-In Theater, they have grown their business to three drive-in theaters and two indoor theaters, with a total of 15 screens.