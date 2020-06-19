City to have brush pickup starting June 29
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert city workers will be picking up brush starting Monday, June 29. City residents are asked to have their brush at the curb by 7 a.m. that day.
Residents should place brush next to the curb and not near poles, trees, and other obstacles.
City workers will not pick up the following:
- Limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.
- Brush left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes.
- Leaves.
Homeowners using a trimming service are responsible for disposing of the tree.
