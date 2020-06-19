Delphos Jefferson rallies by Crestview 3-2

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Crestview jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Delphos Jefferson rallied for a 3-2 summer season baseball win over the Knights on Friday night.

Logan Gerardot had two of Crestview’s six hits, while Doyle Sheets belted a double and had an RBI. Drew Mosier had the other RBI for the Knights.

Sheets pitched the first three innings and struck out seven while allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. Jacob Forwerck pitched the remaining three innings and fanned four while walking one and allowing one hit.

The Knights (1-2) will host Van Wert at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.