Local agent promotes State Farm program

COLUMBUS — State Farm Neighborhood Assist is back at a time when non-profits and the communities they serve need it most. Due to the many challenges facing the nation right now, State Farm is removing all category requirements for submissions this year. This action will free up communities to submit causes to address their greatest needs.

The program will continue to award $25,000 grants to 40 non-profit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are “extremely” or “very” involved in trying to improve their neighborhood and six-in-ten are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist can be a catalyst for that change.

Here’s how the program works:

Submission Phase: Starts July 15 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached

Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting July 15. Applicants can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. State Farm will accept the first 2,000 submissions and the State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

Voting Phase: September 23-October 2

Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from September 23-October 2, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Winners Announced: November 4

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 4, at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Annette Martinez. “This initiative truly embodies the spirit of being a Good Neighbor.”

Last year, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.

Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $8 million in support of more than 300 causes.

According to local State Farm Agent Trisha Fast, Ohio had four winners and the second highest number of grant submissions in 2019.