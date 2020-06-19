Van Wert dominates Lincolnview 14-0

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A big fourth inning and strong pitching were key factors in Van Wert’s five inning 14-0 summer season baseball win at Lincolnview on Friday.

Van Wert’s Turner Witten crosses home plate during the fourth inning of Friday’s 14-0 win over Lincolnview. It was the first of eight runs scored in the inning by the Cougars. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

It was Lincolnview’s first loss (2-1) while Van Wert improved to 2-1 on the young season.

Leading 2-0, Van Wert’s Turner Witten opened the fourth with a single, then TJ Reynolds and Ethan Rupert walked to load the bases for Joshua Halker, who singled in Witten and Reynolds. Ries Wise followed up with an RBI single that scored Rupert, then three batters later, Jacob Place scored on a bases loaded walk to make it 6-0 Cougars.

Wise and Logan Collins each scored on passed balls, then place scored on an error. Witten closed out the eight run inning with a double that plated Owen Treece.

The Cougars added four more runs in the fifth – Rupert scored on a bases loaded walk, then Ethan Mooney knocked in Halker and Breckin Boroff. The game’s final run came when Collins scored on a fielder’s choice by Xavier Okuly.

Reynolds opened the scoring by scoring on an error in the second inning, and Collins scored on a third inning RBI double by Kaiden Bates.

Witten, Rupert, Halker and Collins each finished with two hits, and Halker had a game high two RBIs.

Halker also held the Lancers to just four hits in four innings of work, while striking out three and walking one. Reynolds pitched the final inning and fanned three while walking one.

Landon Price had two of Lincolnview’s hits, and Cole Binkley and Carson Fox each had one.

Gavin Carter pitched the first three innings for Lincolnview and allowed a pair of runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out four and walking two. Clayton Leeth gave up two runs on a hit and a walk, and Carson Fox and Jared Kesler each pitched an inning for the Lancers.

Van Wert will play at doubleheader at Coldwater at 11 a.m. today, and Lincolnview will play at Delphos St. John’s at 6 p.m. on Monday.