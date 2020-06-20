CVB provides list of summer events on, not on, on hold
VW independent/submitted information
The Covid-19 pandemic has put a serious damper on area summer events, but Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Larry Lee has come to the rescue to let people know what is happening, and — just as important — what isn’t.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau has put together a list that includes event still happening, those not happening, and what events are still up in the air. Lee says the list is not all inclusive and lists only those events for which the CVB was given information.
“It may not be a summer of normal family fun and adventure, but it does often quite a few things to choose from,” Lee noted, adding that the CVB encourages people who attend any of the events below to practice Covid-19 safety measures and stay safe and well.
The list includes the following:
HAPPENING
July–August Fountain Park Music Series concerts (7 p.m.)
July 4 (Saturday) – American Ride-Toby Keith Tribute
July 18 – The Linda Ronstadt Experience
July 25 – Old Crown Brass Band
July 31 – Good Night Rockin’
August 7 – Sanctus Real
Van Wert July 4 fireworks (Van Wert High School/dusk)
Delphos Kiwanis July 4 celebration
July 3 – Delphos Kiwanis Duck Races (6 p.m.)
July 3 – John King Concert (6 p.m.)
July 4 – Craft & Vendor Fair 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
July 4 – Basket Bingo (noon)
July 4 – 7 Mile Bluegrass Concert (3 p.m.)
July 4 – Midwest Dueling Pianos Concert (5 p.m.)
July 4 – Nashville Crush Concert (8:30 p.m.)
July 4 – Fireworks display (dusk)
Delphos Rotary Club concerts at Delphos Stadium Park (6 p.m.)
June 28 – Levi Ashba and Coverstone
July 2 – Fleetwood 2 the Max
July 26 – Phil Dirt and the Dozers
August 9 – Endless Summer Band
August 23 – Zac Morgan and Bloom
The Van Wert Parks Department “Let’s Just Walk” Program (7 p.m.)
June 22 at Jubilee Park
June 29 at Park District Trail East
July 6 at Van Wert County Fairgrounds
July 13 at Van Wert High School Track
July 20 at Van Wert Early Children Center
July 27 at Hiestand Woods
August 3 at Park District Trail West
Market at the Wass (Wassenberg Art Center (9 a.m.-noon)
June 27
July 11 and 25
August 15, 22, and 29
September 5 and 12
Delphos Farmer’s Market (downtown, 4-6 p.m.)
June 25
July 9 and 23
August 13 and 27
September 10 and 24
Van Wert County Farmers Market (Fairgrounds: Tuesday 3-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.)
June 27 and 30
July 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28
August 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29
Van Wert Parks Department Children’s Fishing Tournament (Smiley Park, 9-11 a.m.)
June 27
Gun & Knife Show (Fairgrounds: Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
July 10-11
Convoy Area Garage Sales
July 10-11
Kevin Anspach Memorial Open Horse Show (Fairgrounds, starting at/ 9 a.m.)
June 27
Convoy Historical Society Car Show Under the Water Tower (5 p.m.)
August 8
Don Bachman Memorial Baseball Tournament (Smiley and Jubilee parks)
July 10-12
Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, YMCA Hickory Sticks (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
July 15
Huggy Bear Campground St Jude Benefit
July 18-19
34th annual Wetzelland Swap Meet & Rally (over age 21 only)
July 23-26
Historical Society Heritage Railroad Weekend (Fairgrounds, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
July 25-26
Schoolhouse Farm in Bloom Festival 2020 (Schoolhouse Farm: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.
July 31-August 2
Fifth annual Operation Back to School (Fountain Park, starting at 3 p.m.)
August 2
U.S. 127 Yard Sale
August 6-9
Lincoln Highway BuyWay Yard Sale
August 13-15
Van Wert Main Street Hidden Spaces Tour
August 7
NOT HAPPENING
Willshire Days, June 19-21
Van Wert Historical Society Speaker Series:
Gathering at the Family Table, June 21
45th annual Old Fashioned Farmers Days, July 2-4
Van Wert Holiday at Home celebration and July 4 Parade, July 4
Van Wert VFW Independence Day Breakfast
26th annual Firecracker Century Bike Tour, July 4
Fort Loramie Country Concert, July 9-11
Town Creek Live!, July 11
Van Wert 4 Mile Run, July 11
Ohio City Lambert Days, July 17-19
Celina Lake Festival, July 24-26
14th annual Jon Amundsen Memorial Antique Tractor Ride, August 1
UNDECIDED
Tug-a-Truck Contest, July 3
Hinder-Nashville Crush-Burn the Dead Concert, August 8
