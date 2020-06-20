The Van Wert County Courthouse

CVB provides list of summer events on, not on, on hold

Members of the Lambert family won’t be riding in one of their ancestor’s antique automobiles this year with the cancellation of the 2020 Lambert Days Festival in Ohio City.. VW independent file photo

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a serious damper on area summer events, but Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Larry Lee has come to the rescue to let people know what is happening, and — just as important — what isn’t.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau has put together a list that includes event still happening, those not happening, and what events are still up in the air. Lee says the list is not all inclusive and lists only those events for which the CVB was given information.

“It may not be a summer of normal family fun and adventure, but it does often quite a few things to choose from,” Lee noted, adding that the CVB encourages people who attend any of the events below to practice Covid-19 safety measures and stay safe and well. 

The list includes the following:

HAPPENING
July–August Fountain Park Music Series concerts (7 p.m.)
July 4 (Saturday) – American Ride-Toby Keith Tribute 
July 18 – The Linda Ronstadt Experience
July 25 – Old Crown Brass Band
July 31 – Good Night Rockin’
August 7 – Sanctus Real

Van Wert July 4 fireworks (Van Wert High School/dusk)

Delphos Kiwanis July 4 celebration
July 3 – Delphos Kiwanis Duck Races (6 p.m.)
July 3 – John King Concert (6 p.m.)
July 4 – Craft & Vendor Fair 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

July 4 – Basket Bingo (noon)
July 4 – 7 Mile Bluegrass Concert (3 p.m.)
July 4 – Midwest Dueling Pianos Concert (5 p.m.)
July 4 –  Nashville Crush Concert (8:30 p.m.)
July 4 – Fireworks display (dusk)

Delphos Rotary Club concerts at Delphos Stadium Park (6 p.m.)
June 28 – Levi Ashba and Coverstone
July 2 – Fleetwood 2 the Max 
July 26 – Phil Dirt and the Dozers
August 9 – Endless Summer Band
August 23 – Zac Morgan and Bloom

The Van Wert Parks Department “Let’s Just Walk” Program (7 p.m.)  
June 22 at Jubilee Park                                                                                                                           
June 29 at Park District Trail East                                                                                                          
July 6 at Van Wert County Fairgrounds
July 13 at Van Wert High School Track                                                                                             
July 20 at Van Wert Early Children Center
July 27 at Hiestand Woods                                                                                                              
August 3 at Park District Trail West 

Market at the Wass (Wassenberg Art Center (9 a.m.-noon)
June 27                                                                                                                                                
July 11 and 25                                                                                                                                  
August 15, 22, and 29                                                                                                
September 5 and 12

Delphos Farmer’s Market (downtown, 4-6 p.m.)
June 25
July 9 and 23                                                                                                                                        
August 13 and 27
September 10 and 24

Van Wert County Farmers Market (Fairgrounds: Tuesday 3-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.)                                                                                                           
June 27 and 30                                                                                                                                 
July 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28                                                             
August 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29 

Van Wert Parks Department Children’s Fishing Tournament (Smiley Park, 9-11 a.m.)
June 27

Gun & Knife Show (Fairgrounds: Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
July 10-11

Convoy Area Garage Sales
July 10-11

Kevin Anspach Memorial Open Horse Show (Fairgrounds, starting at/ 9 a.m.)
June 27

Convoy Historical Society Car Show Under the Water Tower (5 p.m.)
August 8

Don Bachman Memorial Baseball Tournament (Smiley and Jubilee parks)
July 10-12

Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, YMCA Hickory Sticks (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
July 15

Huggy Bear Campground St Jude Benefit
July 18-19

34th annual Wetzelland Swap Meet & Rally (over age 21 only)
July 23-26

Historical Society Heritage Railroad Weekend (Fairgrounds, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
July 25-26

Schoolhouse Farm in Bloom Festival 2020 (Schoolhouse Farm: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.
July 31-August 2

Fifth annual Operation Back to School (Fountain Park, starting at 3 p.m.)
August 2

U.S. 127 Yard Sale
August 6-9

Lincoln Highway BuyWay Yard Sale
August 13-15

Van Wert Main Street Hidden Spaces Tour
August 7

NOT HAPPENING
Willshire Days, June 19-21

Van Wert Historical Society Speaker Series: 

Gathering at the Family Table, June 21

45th annual Old Fashioned Farmers Days, July 2-4

Van Wert Holiday at Home celebration and July 4 Parade, July 4

Van Wert VFW Independence Day Breakfast 

26th annual Firecracker Century Bike Tour, July 4

Fort Loramie Country Concert, July 9-11

Town Creek Live!, July 11

Van Wert 4 Mile Run, July 11

Ohio City Lambert Days, July 17-19

Celina Lake Festival, July 24-26

14th annual Jon Amundsen Memorial Antique Tractor Ride, August 1

UNDECIDED
Tug-a-Truck Contest, July 3

Hinder-Nashville Crush-Burn the Dead Concert, August 8

