Busy week set for Brumback’s Summer Reading Program

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

Brumback Library and its five branches have some exciting activities planned for this week as part of its Summer Reading Program. The theme for the week is Between the Waves.

On Monday, Science Central presents “Experimenting, the Process” at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with a Pirates, Mermaids, & Fish, Oh My! activity scheduled for that day at the Main Library in Van Wert. Thursday will bring MadCap Puppets to the Main Library at 1 p.m. to present Pinocchio on the lawn. That event is open to all children in Van Wert County.

There will also be Dr. Insecta’s Bug Lab at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, as well as and Mermaid Puppet Craft that day, and an obstacle course activity at the Main Library on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The other five branches Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, and Wren, will also feature story times and a number of craft activities during the week for children to enjoy.

Main Library

Between the Waves Week

Monday, June 22

10:30 a.m.—Science Central presents “Experimenting, the Process”

Pirates, Mermaids & Fish, Oh My!



Tuesday, June 23

10:30 a.m.—Dr. Insecta’s Bug Lab

Mermaid Puppet Craft

Wednesday, June 24

10:30 a.m.—Infant & Toddler Story Time

11 a.m.—Story Time

Thursday, June 25

1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library

Pirate puppet craft

Friday, June 26

10:30 a.m.—Obstacle Course

11 a.m.—Story Time

Mermaid & Pirate Crafts

Saturday, June 27

Main Library is Closed for Maintenance

Convoy Branch

Monday, June 22

Wizard Craft

Tuesday, June 23

Frog Craft

Wednesday, June 24

10-10:30 a.m.—Story Time & Craft

Rapunzel’s Castle

Thursday, June 25

1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library

Unicorn Craft

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27

Coloring Page

Middle Point Branch

Monday, June 22

Paper Plate Unicorn

Tuesday, June 23—Branch Library is Closed

Wednesday, June 24

9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Dragon Craft

Thursday, June 25

1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library

Unicorn Craft

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27

Puzzle Page

Ohio City Branch

Monday, June 22

Rocket Ships

Tuesday, June 23

9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Unicorn Craft

Wednesday, June 24—Branch Library is Closed

Thursday, June 25

1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library

Dragon Craft

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27

Sandwich Scramble

Willshire Branch

Monday, June 22

Unicorn Craft

Tuesday, June 23

1 p.m.—Story Time & Catapult Craft

Wednesday, June 24

Dragon Craft

Thursday, June 25

1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library

Fairy Hut

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27

Sandwich Scramble

Wren Branch

Monday, June 22

1 p.m.—Story Time & Catapult Craft

Tuesday, June 23

Unicorn Craft

Wednesday, June 24

Dragon Craft

Thursday, June 25

1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library

Fairy Hut

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27

How much water?