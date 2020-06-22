The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Jun. 22, 2020

Busy week set for Brumback’s Summer Reading Program

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

Brumback Library and its five branches have some exciting activities planned for this week as part of its Summer Reading Program. The theme for the week is Between the Waves.

On Monday, Science Central presents “Experimenting, the Process” at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with a Pirates, Mermaids, & Fish, Oh My! activity scheduled for that day at the Main Library in Van Wert. Thursday will bring MadCap Puppets to the Main Library at 1 p.m. to present Pinocchio on the lawn. That event is open to all children in Van Wert County.

There will also be Dr. Insecta’s Bug Lab at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, as well as and Mermaid Puppet Craft that day, and an obstacle course activity at the Main Library on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The other five branches Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, and Wren, will also feature story times and a number of craft activities during the week for children to enjoy.

Main Library
Between the Waves Week
Monday, June 22
10:30 a.m.—Science Central presents “Experimenting, the Process” 
Pirates, Mermaids & Fish, Oh My! 

Tuesday, June 23
10:30 a.m.—Dr. Insecta’s Bug Lab
Mermaid Puppet Craft

Wednesday, June 24
10:30 a.m.—Infant & Toddler Story Time
11 a.m.—Story Time

Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library

Pirate puppet craft
Friday, June 26
10:30 a.m.—Obstacle Course
11 a.m.—Story Time
Mermaid & Pirate Crafts

Saturday, June 27
Main Library is Closed for Maintenance

Convoy Branch
Monday, June 22
Wizard Craft

Tuesday, June 23
Frog Craft

Wednesday, June 24
10-10:30 a.m.—Story Time & Craft
Rapunzel’s Castle

Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Unicorn Craft

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27
Coloring Page

Middle Point Branch

Monday, June 22
Paper Plate Unicorn

Tuesday, June 23—Branch Library is Closed

Wednesday, June 24 
9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Dragon Craft

Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Unicorn Craft

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27
Puzzle Page

Ohio City Branch
Monday, June 22
Rocket Ships 

Tuesday, June 23
9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Unicorn Craft 

Wednesday, June 24—Branch Library is Closed 

Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Dragon Craft

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27
Sandwich Scramble

Willshire Branch
Monday, June 22
Unicorn Craft

Tuesday, June 23
1 p.m.—Story Time & Catapult Craft

Wednesday, June 24 
Dragon Craft

Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library 
Fairy Hut

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27
Sandwich Scramble

Wren Branch
Monday, June 22
1 p.m.—Story Time & Catapult Craft

Tuesday, June 23
Unicorn Craft

Wednesday, June 24 
Dragon Craft

Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library 

Fairy Hut

Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed

Saturday, June 27
How much water?

POSTED: 06/22/20 at 6:25 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story