Busy week set for Brumback’s Summer Reading Program
VW independent/submitted information
Brumback Library and its five branches have some exciting activities planned for this week as part of its Summer Reading Program. The theme for the week is Between the Waves.
On Monday, Science Central presents “Experimenting, the Process” at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with a Pirates, Mermaids, & Fish, Oh My! activity scheduled for that day at the Main Library in Van Wert. Thursday will bring MadCap Puppets to the Main Library at 1 p.m. to present Pinocchio on the lawn. That event is open to all children in Van Wert County.
There will also be Dr. Insecta’s Bug Lab at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, as well as and Mermaid Puppet Craft that day, and an obstacle course activity at the Main Library on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The other five branches Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, and Wren, will also feature story times and a number of craft activities during the week for children to enjoy.
Main Library
Between the Waves Week
Monday, June 22
10:30 a.m.—Science Central presents “Experimenting, the Process”
Pirates, Mermaids & Fish, Oh My!
Tuesday, June 23
10:30 a.m.—Dr. Insecta’s Bug Lab
Mermaid Puppet Craft
Wednesday, June 24
10:30 a.m.—Infant & Toddler Story Time
11 a.m.—Story Time
Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Pirate puppet craft
Friday, June 26
10:30 a.m.—Obstacle Course
11 a.m.—Story Time
Mermaid & Pirate Crafts
Saturday, June 27
Main Library is Closed for Maintenance
Convoy Branch
Monday, June 22
Wizard Craft
Tuesday, June 23
Frog Craft
Wednesday, June 24
10-10:30 a.m.—Story Time & Craft
Rapunzel’s Castle
Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Unicorn Craft
Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed
Saturday, June 27
Coloring Page
Middle Point Branch
Monday, June 22
Paper Plate Unicorn
Tuesday, June 23—Branch Library is Closed
Wednesday, June 24
9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Dragon Craft
Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Unicorn Craft
Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed
Saturday, June 27
Puzzle Page
Ohio City Branch
Monday, June 22
Rocket Ships
Tuesday, June 23
9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Unicorn Craft
Wednesday, June 24—Branch Library is Closed
Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Dragon Craft
Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed
Saturday, June 27
Sandwich Scramble
Willshire Branch
Monday, June 22
Unicorn Craft
Tuesday, June 23
1 p.m.—Story Time & Catapult Craft
Wednesday, June 24
Dragon Craft
Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Fairy Hut
Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed
Saturday, June 27
Sandwich Scramble
Wren Branch
Monday, June 22
1 p.m.—Story Time & Catapult Craft
Tuesday, June 23
Unicorn Craft
Wednesday, June 24
Dragon Craft
Thursday, June 25
1 p.m.—MadCap Puppets present “Pinocchio” on the Lawn at Main Library
Fairy Hut
Friday, June 26—Branch Library is Closed
Saturday, June 27
How much water?
POSTED: 06/22/20 at 6:25 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story