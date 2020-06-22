Council OKs 3rd Covid-19 measure, hears project info

New Clerk of Van Wert City Council Drew Bittner (foreground) sits with his son after being introduced by Council President Jon Tomlinson. Bittner will replace Veronica Cuevas, who attended her last official meeting on Monday. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council again discussed zoning regulations, particularly as they pertain to homeless shelters and the Haven of Hope facility on North Market Street, while also creating a third ordinance related to CARES Act contributions — this time related to state funds that will be disbursed by the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners.

Attending the meeting on behalf of Haven of Hope was attorney Joshua Nolan, who sought to find a workable settlement between the homeless shelter and City Council that would allow the facility to move toward a permanent opening date quicker than is likely through Haven of Hope’s pending lawsuit.

“I’d like to find some way of moving this forward,” Nolan told Council members.

Council President Jon Tomlinson scheduled a “committee of the whole” meeting of Council for 5:45 to 6:25 p.m. Monday, July 13. The meeting’s aim is to firm up definitions and conditions for various zoning usages, including homeless residential facilities.

Tomlinson also scheduled a public hearing to allow the public to comment on proposed zoning changes. That meeting, which must be held prior to passage of any proposed changes, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Also, because the measure is coming up for final passage on July 13, Tomlinson said the legislation will be tabled until July 27 to allow for public comment, but could then be passed later that night following the public hearing.

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward noted that next brush pick-up will begin this coming Monday, June 29, starting in the morning. Markward said city workers hope to get the brush collected prior to the Fourth of July holiday.

The mayor also noted there will be a fireworks display at the Van Wert High School-Middle School complex at 10 p.m. July 4, but no other activities are planned at the site that evening.

“Don’t go out early, because there is nothing else to do,” he added.

Markward also informed Council that an LED lighting project has begun in the Municipal Building.

During his report Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that the Jefferson Street Bridge project is progressing well, with new beams to be set on Thursday. The city street paving project will begin with milling street surfaces on Wednesday, with paving to starting the following week. Fleming said contractors are saying paving will be completed by July 4, but he said he thought that was maybe a bit ambitious.

The safety-service director also noted that the tower painting project is also underway at Jubilee Park, with work to continue for approximately two months.

During her report, City Auditor Martha Balyeat said she needed approval for three then-and-now invoices. The first was for $2,090 to pay Underwriting Laboratories for its annual inspection of the Fire Department’s aerial ladders. The other two invoices were to E. Lee Construction to pay for renovation work at Van Wert Municipal Court. Those invoices were for $22,915 and $11,625. All three were approved by Council.

The auditor also sought passage of an ordinance stating the city would use CARES Act funds disbursed by the county only for local expenses related to the Covid-19 virus pandemic. That was also adopted by Council.

Council also adopted an ordinance related to the sale of city-owned property now being leased by the Airport Authority and Port Authority.

During his report, Law Director John Hatcher discussed the pending zoning changes, and asked that Council members provide a list of candidates who would be placed on the ballot with the local charter government ballot issue to serve on a Charter Commission if that issue passes in November.

Also at the meeting was Gay Street resident Pat Shaffer, who talked about nuisance issues pertaining to an adjacent property. Shaffer noted she hadn’t been able to get much action from the dog warden concerning three animals left at the house when the former residents moved out — two cats and a dog — all of which she said have likely died, as well as structural damage that resulted in serious water leaks and the storage of garbage in the house that led to unwanted odors in the neighborhood.

Health-Service-Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall told Shaffer that the city would be working on eliminating the problems, but also noted the Van Wert County Health District should also be involved because of the sanitation and related health issues.

Tomlinson noted during opening comments that Council Clerk Veronica Cuevas is attending her final meeting in that position. Drew Bittner will take over for her at the July 13 meeting.