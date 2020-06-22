CVB lists changes to area July 4 activities

VW independent/submitted information

More changes have been made to the local Fourth of July celebrations, according to Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Secretary Larry Lee.

The first changes concern the Van Wert events for Independence Day. American Legion Post 178 will be selling half-chicken dinners fresh off the grill, with potato salad and baked beans, beginning at 11 a.m. July 4 until they are gone. Price is $10. At 7 p.m., in Fountain Park, enjoy the first Feel Good Friday concert, American Ride-Toby Keith Tribute. The day will end with a fireworks display at the Van Wert High School-Middle School complex.

Delphos Kiwanis Club has adjusted its July 4 celebration to one day only. The day will begin with the annual Optimist Children’s Fishing Derby from 8-10:30 a.m. along the banks of the Miami-Erie Canal. The Craft and Vendor Fair will be set up at Stadium Park from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

In addition, the Food and Beverage Tent will open at 11 a.m. with the Kiwanis Club’s “famous chicken” dinner available until sold out. Food trucks will also be on site. Gift Basket Bingo will start at noon. Tickets for Bingo are available at Westrich Furniture and First Federal Bank in Delphos for $30 each.

Musical entertainment will begin at 3 p.m. with 7 Mile Bluegrass taking the stage. That band will be followed by Midwest Dueling Pianos at 5 p.m., while Deuces Wild will end the evening, starting at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

“We’ve all learned to ‘go with the flow’ over the past few months,” Lee noted, “so accept the changes and enjoy the holiday.”