FBB, Chamber partner on ‘buy local’ project

VW independent/submitted information

Locally owned businesses are the backbone of America’s economy. As local shops begin to open, the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and First Bank of Berne have partnered to encourage shoppers to think local, buy local, and, most importantly, support their local businesses first.

Whether it is visiting a storefront or website, it’s important community members work together to protect your locally owned stores and keep your community strong.

“Hard work, dedication, and valued relationships are what make our community great,” said FBB Branch Manager Rebecca Stepleton. “Here at First Bank of Berne, we believe that small businesses bring life to our communities and create a unique and happy place to live.

“Our local small business owners have poured their hearts and souls into our community, and now it’s time we come together and show them that same support,” she added.

How to help support local business owners:

Order meals from local restaurants and carryout businesses.

Shop locally owned retail stores — whether it is clothing, furniture, or for other essential needs. Visit the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce website for a full list of local stores.

Shop local farmer's markets and purchase fresh produce.

Purchase any necessary gifts from local shops.

Buy gift cards for future appointments and shopping needs.

Purchase Chamber Bucks to redeem at local chamber member businesses. They are available in pre-printed increments of $10 or $25.

The mission of the Van Wert Chamber has always been to encourage, promote, and support the community. Now, more than ever, it continues to urge community members to give back to their locally owned stores as the community rises from these challenging times … together.

For more information, contact the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390.