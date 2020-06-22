Foundation honors Kennedy, adds trustee

VW independent/submitted information

During the 95th annual meeting of The Van Wert County Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the board honored a retiring long-time trustee, selected a new member, designated scholarships to 303 area college students, and awarded grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Tim Stoller

The board approved the establishment of five new funds at The Foundation, one of which includes the Norman L. and Mary E. Marxen Scholarship Fund, an acquisition from an out-of-state institution the brings funds back to the community.

Bruce Kennedy retired from the Board of Trustees on June 16 after 30 years of board service. Kennedy joined the board in 1990. During that time, he served on the property, investment, scholarship, and executive committees.

“We are grateful for his commitment to The Foundation and our community,” said Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker. “During his time on the board, Bruce served in various roles, but was most passionate about the work of the Property Committee, and making sure that local students had access to higher education through The Foundation’s Scholarship Program. He served as president of the Board from 1999-2001.”

The newly-elected trustee is Tim Stoller. Stoller is married to Kari Stoller, and they have four children: Kasee (16), Ashlyn (14), Brock (12), and Jaxon (3). Stoller is a 1996 graduate of Van Wert High and 2000 graduate of The Ohio State University. After college, he worked at an investment advisory firm for 12 years before leaving to start what is now Strategence Capital in March 2012. Strategence Capital is an independent investment advisory practice that serves businesses and individual clients in over 25 states, with offices in Van Wert, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Morris, Minnesota.

He serves on the board of directors for Stand for Truth Ministries/LifeWise Academy and is a member of the Leo, Indiana, Apostolic Christian Church, Gideons International, and Van Wert Service Club. He enjoys reading books, traveling, and spending time with family.

Over the last decade, Stoller has served as The Foundation’s investment advisor. As he transitions into a new role with The Foundation, per industry regulations, he will not be a voting member of the Investment Committee. In keeping with industry policy, he will serve in other roles as a trustee, and his business partner in Fort Wayne, Graig Stettner, will assume The Foundation’s investment advisor role.

“I am honored to serve on The Van Wert County Foundation board of trustees,” Stoller said. “Van Wert is a great place to raise a family, work, and live life. I am looking forward to helping with the continued growth and development of the community through the work that The Foundation has done over the decades.”

The June meeting also saw Executive Committee role changes. Andy Czajkowski ended a transformational two-year term as board chair, highlights of which include the completion of Franklin Park, a three-year strategic planning process, and the creation of Van Wert Forward, a vision-driven initiative of VWCF to redevelop and preserve the historical assets of downtown Van Wert.

Van Wert County Foundation Executive Director Seth Baker (left) and Board of Trustees Chairman Andy Czajkowski (right) pose with outgoing Trustee Bruce Kennedy. Kennedy is retiring after 30 years on the board. photo provided

Chuck Koch, incoming board chair, looks forward to leading the organization through the next phases of essential operations to enhance the quality of life in the community.

VWCF trustees include the following: Chuck Koch (chairman), Gary Clay (vice chairman), Brian Renner (secretary), Andy Czajkowski (past chairman), Tom Burenga, Larry Greve, Cindy Hurless, Thad Lichtensteiger, Randy Myers, Bill Purmort, Tim Stoller. Gary Taylor, Tom Turnwald, Mark White, and Eva Yarger.

The Van Wert County Foundation is a nonprofit community organization serving Van Wert County and surrounding areas by inspiring philanthropy and mobilizing resources to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community. More information is available at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.