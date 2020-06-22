Hardball: VW drops two to Coldwater

Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Coldwater took both games of a summer season doubleheader on Saturday, holding Van Wert to just one hit and winning the first game 2-1, followed by a five inning, 11-1 victory in the second game.

After a scoreless first inning in Game No. 1, the Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the second when Ethan Rupert scored from third on a two out error. Rupert had walked to start the inning.

The Cavaliers tied the game with a run in the fourth, then scored what proved to be the game winner in the fifth when Logan Schlarman singled in Brady Klingshirn with two outs.

Van Wert had the tying run aboard in the seventh, but the Cougars went 1-2-3 after that.

Joshua Halker had Van Wert’s lone hit of the game, a single in the second inning. On the mound, Owen Treece held Coldwater to just five hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

In the second game, the Cavaliers exploded to an 8-0 lead after one inning and went on to win 11-1 in five innings.

Three of Coldwater’s first inning runs came on errors, and the Cougars committed five errors in the game. The Cavaliers added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Van Wert’s only run of the game came in the top of the fourth, when Eli Kline singled in Blaze Bolenbaugh. Kline, Kaiden Bates, Ethan Rupert and Joshua Halker each had a hit for Van Wert.

The Cougars (3-3) will host Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m. tonight.