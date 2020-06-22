Klayton R. Hooper

Klayton R. Hooper, 59, of Cloverdale, died Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, at his residence.

Klayton Hooper and family

He was born November 1, 1960, in Zanesville, the son of Ronald Hooper, who preceded him in death, and Dixie (Ball) Hooper, who survives in Washington Courthouse. On July 13, 1996, he married the former Bernadine Gutierrez, who survives.

Klayton graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture.

He was working in sales for Forney Industries and had previously taught vocational agriculture at Monroeville High School in Ohio, worked for the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, and for Farm for Profit in Minnesota.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, enjoyed history, was a skilled painter, and a former Bunny Hoppers 4-H advisor.

Other survivors include a daughter, Tiffani (Nick) Mihm of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Dancia and Braxton; a brother, Kevin (Sherri) Hooper of Leesburg; and two nieces, Sydney and Ava.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.