Monday Mailbag: ACME, MLB, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about ACME baseball, Major League Baseball and football this fall.

Q: Can you explain this: Is there ACME baseball or not this summer? I see teams are playing, but is it ACME baseball? Name withheld upon request

A: ACME officially canceled the season several weeks ago, but not long after that, the state gave the green light for practices and games.

So what you’re seeing is basically ACME baseball, just without the ACME name, hence the term “summer season” in our game stories and recaps.

Q: Major League Baseball – isn’t this discord between the two sides more on the players than the owners? With each passing day it seems pointless to even try to play. Name withheld upon request

A: There’s plenty of blame to go around.

It’s obvious the players and the owners don’t like each other and this feud between the sides isn’t doing anything to endear fans, which is baffling to me. Professional baseball is a sport that used to be America’s favorite, but it’s probably No. 3 on the list now.

Most of us get it – the players don’t want to be shortchanged and the owners want to minimize losses but right now it seems the two sides are like siblings just trying to get under each other’s skin.

Super agent Scott Boras isn’t exactly helping things either. If anything, he’s inflaming the situation.

Personally, I’d like to see the two sides sit down very soon with serious intent to hammer out some sort of agreement. Enough with the chest thumping, enough with the posturing by both sides – try to find some common ground and go from there.

If there isn’t a deal in place or at least substantial progress toward one by this time next week, it would seem kind of pointless to continue.

Q: With the COVID-19 outbreaks hitting some college football teams this week, is this a sign there may not be football this fall at any level? Name withheld upon request

A: For the record, I don’t want to think about a fall with no football.

I know Alabama, Texas, Clemson and LSU saw higher numbers over the past few days and I know at least one school – Kansas State – is suspending voluntary workouts.

I’m not exactly sure what’s going to happen. Perhaps we’ll see more colleges cancel or postpone voluntary workouts. As far as what’s going to happen at the high school or pro level, that remains to be seen.

Having said that, I still think football at all levels will be played this fall. It’s almost a certainty that attendance will be limited and it’s still possible the season (at any or all levels) will be shortened in some form or fashion.

If you have a question or comment for next week’s Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.