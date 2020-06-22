ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Ohio 81, between Ohio 116 and Township Road 199, near Spencerville, will close June 29 for 30 days for a culvert replacement. The work will be performed by Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon.

Detour: Ohio 116 to Ohio 117 to Ohio 66 back to Ohio 81(see map).

Ohio 117, between Ohio 116 and Township Road 8, near the village of Elgin, will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 637, between County Road 12 and Feasby Wisner Road, approximately two miles south of the village of Grover Hill, will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Jefferson Street, between Main Street and Crawford Street, just south of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert, closed May 11 for approximately 90 days for a bridge replacement. The work will be performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.