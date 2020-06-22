Ronald C. Morris

Ronald C. Morris, 93, of Sebring, Florida, passed away at 3:47 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 8,1926, in Van Wert. On August 9, 1947, he married Betty (Waldron) Morris, who passed in 2004.

Ronald was the owner and operator of Ronnie’s Gulf on the corner of Shannon and Summit streets (Summit is now Ervin Road), for 13 years. He moved to Sebring, Florida, in 1976, where he worked as a mechanic at Highlands Amoco station in Sebring.

He was a member and greeter at St John United Methodist Church In Sebring.

He is survived by his three sons, Mike (Pat) Morris of Middle Point, Rick (Julie) Morris of Van Wert, and Randy Morris of Sebring; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be at a later date in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.