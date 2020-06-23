Man arrested for Washington St. stabbing

Van Wert independent

An Illinois man is in custody for a stabbing incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

David Hecox

Officers from the Van Wert Police Department was called to 422 N Washington St. at 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report that Joshua Dangler, 34, was stabbed in the neck. Officers arrived on scene and observed a laceration to the left side of Dangler’s neck and to his right hand. Dangler was then transported by Van Wert Fire Department EMS to Van Wert Health for treatment.

Witnesses advised the suspect, identified as David Crawford Hecox, 23, of Pittsfield, Illinois, came back to the residence after leaving a local bar. He started to use racial epithets, so he was told to leave. Dangler went outside with Hecox and returned bleeding advising he was stabbed in the neck.

The Van Wert Police Department investigated the individual and it was found out he worked for the wind turbine company as a road flagger.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office went with the Van Wert police detectives and located Hecox working at a job cite. He had a utility knife, blood on his clothing, and the vehicle he drove also contained blood.

Hecox was taken into custody and charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility to await a hearing in Van Wert Municipal Court.