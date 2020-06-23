Random Thoughts: MLB, COVID & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Trevor Bauer and Major League Baseball, Ohio State and the SEC, college football vs. COVID-19 and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Trevor Bauer

Former Cleveland Indians and current Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer spoke his mind via Twitter after Monday’s vote by the Major League Baseball Players Association to reject the latest 60-game proposal offered by team owners.

“It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been. Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? COVID-19 already presented a lose-lose-lose situation and we’ve somehow found a way to make it worse. Incredible.”

Bauer has never been shy about sharing his thoughts and he seems spot on with his Tweet. Too bad more players and owners don’t seem to see what Bauer is seeing.

Ohio State and the SEC

It was announced last week that Ohio State and Alabama agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2027 and 2028.

Believe it or not, the last time Ohio State faced a Southeast Conference (SEC) school during the regular season was 1988, when the Buckeyes outscored LSU 36-33.

Bobby Olive caught a late touchdown pass from Greg Frey to secure the win. Since then, Ohio State and SEC schools have only met in bowl games.

College football and COVID-19 restrictions

If you’re a diehard college football fan, you have heard of the Patriot League, a Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) league with schools such as Holy Cross and Bucknell.

Regardless, the Patriot League has announced new guidelines for the return of football and other fall sports. The biggest ones are no flying to games and no overnight travel.

Barring any changes, this is going to result in some cancelations.

It’ll be interesting to see how many other conferences and leagues follow suit.

Meanwhile, the University of Iowa announced yesterday that due to the uncertainty of the upcoming season due to COVID-19, it’s stopping football ticket sales at the end of this month.

All the sudden, it seems like the upcoming season could be in jeopardy.

Big money

Is it just me, or does $31.4 million seem like a lot for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott? After signing his one-year franchise tender, that’s how much he’ll make this season.

Maybe I’m wrong, but that sounds high for a quarterback who has one playoff win on his resume.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@theviwndependent.com.