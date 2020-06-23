Roundup: Van Wert wins, Lancers fall

Van Wert posted a 10-run win over visiting Delphos Jefferson on Monday, while Lincolnview lost a tough one to Delphos St. John’s.

Van Wert 13 Delphos Jefferson 3 (six innings)

At Smiley Park, Van Wert trailed Delphos Jefferson 3-2 entering the bottom of the third inning, but the Cougars rallied for a 13-3 victory in six innings.

Five of those runs came in the third, when Turner Witten’s two-RBI single plated Kaiden Bates and Jacob Place, then Witten scored on a double by Joshua Halker, who later scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.

After a scoreless fourth, Owen Treece scored on a fifth inning double by Ethan Rupert, then Rupert scored on an RBI single by Halker.

The Cougars scored four more runs in the sixth, including a two-RBI single by Place that allowed Blaze Bolenbaugh and Bates to cross home plate, an RBI double by Witten that plated Place and a single by Rupert that scored Witten.

The Cougars pounded out 15 hits in the game, including three each by Witten and Rupert, and two each by Place, Treece and Halker. Witten and Halker had three RBIs, while Place and Halker finished with two apiece.

Rupert was the winning pitcher, going three innings, striking out two and walking one. Joshua Reichert pitched the remaining three innings and struck out two and walked a pair.

The Cougars (4-3) will play at Ottawa-Glandorf at 6 p.m. tonight.

Delphos St. John’s 4 Lincolnview 3

DELPHOS – A four run seventh inning, including two runs with two outs gave Delphos St. John’s a 4-3 walk-off win over Lincolnview at Stadium Park on Monday.

The loss offset a strong outing by Lincolnview pitcher Landon Price, who went 6.1 innings and struck out 16 batters while allowing just one hit and one walk.

The Lancers enjoyed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Trey Evans hit an RBI single that scored Carson Fox and a 2-0 third inning lead when Cole Brinkley scored on a fielder’s choice.

Dane Ebel scored on a Fox grounder in the sixth, giving Lincolnview a 3-0 lead entering the final inning, but the Blue Jays took advantage of a passed ball and an error to notch the win in the seventh.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Wayne Trace on Thursday.