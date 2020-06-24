Big & Rich concert out; new concert TBA

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Live grandstand concert featuring Big & Rich and Joe Diffie, scheduled for September 5, and sponsored by Jim and Mary Pope and Van Wert Health as part of the Van Wert County Fair, has been canceled.

Country duo Big & Rich

A new artist line-up will be announced on June 29 with tickets to go on sale July 16. Refunds for the Big & Rich concert will begin immediately to patrons’ original form of payment. Ticket buyers with credit card transactions can expect seven days for processing. Cash or check orders will be refunded by check and can expect two weeks for processing.

All ticket buyers for the Big & Rich concert will be personally contacted by the Van Wert Live Box Office. The mission to bring live entertainment back to the Van Wert County Fair in a safe environment will be fulfilled. Country music enthusiasts are encouraged to save the date of September 5 and stay tuned for the announcement of who will light up the stage at the Van Wert County Fair 2020.

Van Wert Live events are presented by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation and powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Event information and updates can be found at npacvw.org or by calling the Van Wert Live Box Office at 419.238.6722.