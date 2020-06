Hoaglin Twp. trustees set budget hearing

VW independent/submitted information

A public hearing will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, to consider the budget prepared by the Hoaglin Township Trustees of Van Wert County for the next succeeding. fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The hearing will be held at the office of the Hoaglin Township Trustees, \ 3975 Hoaglin Center Road in Van Wert.