June Art Show award winners named

Some of you may not know we rent out the Wassenberg for an awesome venue. We are happy to announce we are again accepting smaller capacity rentals. Give us a call if you need to gather. Our gallery is also an awesome space to hold meetings with plenty of room for social distancing!

Our 65th annual June Art Exhibit is on view and for sale in-house and online. Art can be purchased in-house or directly through our website. Artwork will ship out of the art center after purchase. We wish to congratulate the June Art Exhibit award winners! Honorable mentions were sponsored by judge Dr. William Horvath of Sylvania.

“Outnumbered” by Martin Chapius won the Van Wert County Foundation Award in the Wassenberg annual June Art Exhibit

Martin Chappuies — Van Wert County Foundation Grand Award ($400)

Jenny King — Charles F. Wassenberg Award ($250)

Pauline Kinsinger Edie Watts — David Humphreys Miller Award ($170)

Linda Eachus Pelton — Douglas Edward Koch Memorial Award ($150)

Kelly Massillo — Gertrude Sluterbeck Memorial Award ($25)

Jan Boone — Marguerite Fryer Award ($100)

Penny Wiseman — Marilla T. Connors Memorial Award ($150)

Mary Nott — Pat Pancake Award ($50)

Jennifer Sowders — Sara Green Memorial Award ($150)

Thomas Lehman — Vera Woodruff Wassenberg Award ($200)

Kimberly Roric — Wassenberg Art Center Award ($55)

TR Steiner — Wassenberg Art Center Award ($55)

Steve Vachon — Wassenberg Art Center Award ($55)

Mary Mossing Krueger — Honorable Mention

Mike Huffman — Honorable Mention ($25)

Sue Davis — Honorable Mention ($25)

Valerie McBride — Honorable Mention ($25)

Robin Hawkins — Honorable Mention ($25)

Our wassenBoxes continue to be available and magically arrive at your home for your young artist. Sign up and forget it! These in-house designed kits provide an economical and convenient way to supplement crucial art involvement for your child’s education. Each box $22 and automatically renews until you cancel. Sign up here: www.wassenbergartcenter.org. or call 419.238.6837 for alternative ways to participate.

Our first round of (art)Camps in a Box sold out so fast! Thank you all for purchasing these art project boxes! If you did not get the box in June, we will be designing the July box very soon. We suggest you call and get placed on our waiting list so you don’t miss out on round two! In case you need the details, (art)Camps in-a Box start at $30 this art “camp” comes packed with up to 5-7 projects for all ages. Our first box contained Bug houses, kaleidoscope kits, teeny tennies, color diffusing projects and a couple extras. Boxes can be picked up at the art center or they can be shipped for an extra fee. Want to purchase online? Click here:

(art)Camp in-a Box No. 2 will again be available in July through the Wassenberg Art Center

Come and visit us at Market at the Wass in the Art Park! We are serving smoothies, Mimosas, and coffee! Yoga in the gallery, and coming on June 27 … Market Marys! Market Marys are gourmet Bloody Marys using our special recipe. A meal in a glass. Board members Emily and Matt Hoskins are bringing their secret recipe to serve up these yummy cocktails.

Watercolor Class (ongoing): Has returned, (with precautions) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Stay tuned for the following coming in July. More (for real) classes.

Pint night and art night returns in the Art Park! (with precautions) Thursday, July 2, 6-9 p.m. We will be sampling some new brews from Heidelberg Distributing and working on hosting some music. Bring a blankie, lawn chair, easel, Cornhole games … we miss you.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837 or email at info@wasssenbergartcenter.org.