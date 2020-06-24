Late surge lifts O-G past Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf scored five runs in the fifth inning and went on to defeat Van Wert 11-5 in summer season baseball action on Tuesday.

The Titans scored runs in each of the first three innings and led 3-0 entering the fourth. That’s when Logan Collins put the Cougars on the board with an RBI single that scored Ethan Rupert. Joshua Halker scored on an error after that, but Ottawa-Glandorf got out of a bases loaded jam with a double play that ended the inning.

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the fifth, Owen Treece drove in Kaiden Bates, then Jacob Place scored on a grounder by Turner Witten to tie the game 4-4.

The Titans answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning, then added two more in the sixth. Van Wert’s final run came in the seventh, when Jacob Place scored on a grounder by Ethan Mooney.

Bates, Halker and Place each had two hits for Van Wert.

Van Wert (4-4) will play at Crestview at 6 p.m. tonight.