Lisa Rose

Lisa Rose, 58, of Van Wert, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 20, 2020.

Lisa was a kind woman with a giving heart. She worked as an STNA for many years, serving those in need of a helping hand. Lisa loved to travel, especially to Florida and Tennessee. Lisa loved the ocean, her garden and tending to her flower beds. She was open hearted with people and animals alike. She loved to play cards and Mario Kart with her family, who will miss her dearly.

Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Ed” Rose, as well as her parents, Donald and Ladonna (Slusser) Lewis.

Surviving Lisa are her children, Nicole Cooper and Dustin (Kami) Cooper. Lisa is also survived by her siblings, Don Lewis and Lynette Davis, as well as her niece and nephew, Spencer and Lynzee Davis, who were more like children. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erin and Blake Wilson, Allison Baker, and Josh and Jared Ebel.

Friends and family are invited to gather at a celebration of life taking place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Hiestand Woods park in Van Wert.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.