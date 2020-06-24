Man given prison sentence on drug counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people appeared for sentencing during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Tate Arnold, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on each of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the third degree; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, also a third-degree felony; and 12 months in prison on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. The sentences are to run at the same time (concurrent), with credit for six days already served.

Amber Owens, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison each on one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine, both felonies of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrently and gave Owens credit for 14 days already served. A total of $252 in cash was also ordered forfeited to the West Ohio Crime Task Force.

Charles Miller, 64, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree, with no time served. He was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $64,808 to the victim, Loren Pancake.

Adam Stripe, 43, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 165 days in jail on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield gave him credit for 124 days already served and ordered him to pay the following restitution: $1,460 to Pamela Waltmire, $1,460 to Eric McCracken, and $480 to Gary Spridgeon.

William Crutchfield, 47, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of failure to provide notice of a change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. He was also given 90 days of electronically monitored house arrest, beginning Monday, June 29, 200 hours of community service, is barred from possessing alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Anita Dunlap, 43, of Toledo, was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for that day, on three counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft. She must also pay restitution of $2,300 to First Federal Savings & Loan in Van Wert.

Two people were also arraigned this past week.

Zachariah Germann, 32, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. The defendant waived the time requirements and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.

Jay Scheumann, 23, of Decatur, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to one count of complicity to counterfeiting, a felony of the fourth degree. He was a released on a unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Two other people appeared for bond violation hearings.

Amber Worl, 41, of Delphos, admitted to violating her bond by testing positive for illegal substances. She will be held without bond until an assessment by Westwood Behavioral Health Center is completed.

Jason Monroe, 46, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond by using a device designed to alter a urine drug screen. A new $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 1.