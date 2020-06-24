Treece fans 12, VW tops Crestview 7-0

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Owen Treece scattered three hits over seven innings while striking out a dozen batters to help Van Wert to a 7-0 summer season baseball win over Crestview on Wednesday.

Owen Treece turned in a dominating performace against Crestview by allowing just three hits and striking out twelve batters. He also had an RBI. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

In his last two outings, Treece has fanned 28 batters and against the Knights, he also drove in the team’s opening run with a first inning RBI single that scored Kaiden Bates.

After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Ries Wise scored on a second inning error, then Bates scored on a third inning error by Crestview to make it 3-0.

Van Wert (5-4) opened the fourth inning with singles by Ethan Rupert, Joshua Halker and Wise. After that, Rupert was called out at home but Halker scored on a fielder’s choice.

Bates scored on a wild pitch and Jacob Place scored on a bases loaded walk in the fifth to increase Van Wert’s lead to 6-0. The game’s final run came in the sixth, when Logan Collins crossed home plate after a wild pitch.

Wies had a team high two hits, including a second inning double, for the Cougars, Pratt finished with two RBIs and Bates scored three runs.

Crestview’s Nathan Litchle pitched the first 4.1 innings and allowed six runs on six hits while striking out three and walking three. Tyler Hart went 1.2 innings and gave up a run while fanning three and walking five. Michael Joseph pitched the remaining inning and induced two fly ball outs and a grounder. The Knights were plagued by five errors in the game.

Crestview’s three hits were singles by Nathan Litchle, Nick Helt and Grant Mefferd.

Van Wert will host Shawnee at 6 p.m. tonight and Crestview (1-3) will return to action Friday at home against Delphos St. John’s.