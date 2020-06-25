Edward L. Keber

Edward L. Keber, 89, of rural Van Wert, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born June 5, 1931, in Spalding, Nebraska, the son of Jacob Henry and Margaret Irene (Patterson) Keber, who both preceded him in death. On September 10, 1955, he married the former Patricia Yvonne Krugh, who died May 2, 2008.

Survivors include his five children, Mark E. (Deborah) Keber of Ohio City, Daniel L. (Vicki) Keber of Ohio City, Beth E. (John) Gamble of Van Wert, Mary K. (David) Allmandinger of Ohio City, and Ronald P. (Tracy) Keber of Ohio City; 13 grandchildren, Anne (Mike) Myers, Bret (Trinda) Keber, Corey (Taylor) Keber, Brooke Keber, Nick Keber, Ryan Keber, Phil Gamble, Marie Gamble, Molly Gamble, Matt (Jaci) Allmandinger, Maggie (Kameron) Roehm, Scott Keber, and Kyle Keber; five great-grandchildren, Hudson and Harper Myers, Jacob and Parker Keber, and Allie Allmandinger; a brother-in-law, Ned Krugh of Ohio City; and two sisters-in-law, Iris Krugh of Brighton, Michigan, and Helen Webb of Defiance.

A daughter, Anne Marie Keber; and two brothers, Donald William Keber and James H. Keber, also preceded him in death.

Ed was a 1948 graduate of North Richland Adams High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where he had served on the Church Council and in other positions. He was on the Ohio City-Liberty Board of Education from 1974-1987 and served on other boards, including the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, Farm Focus, and Mercer Landmark. Ed enjoyed watching the grandkids’ sports events and his trips with Pat to Branson, Missouri.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Charles Obinwa celebrant. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where graveside military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 348 in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m., Friday, June 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Because of Covid-19 concerns, the family encourages all to exercise good judgement concerning their presence at calling hours and the funeral mass.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or the Van Wert County Junior Fair Board.

