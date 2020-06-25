Lillian Mae Samples

Lillian Mae Samples crossed over on Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020.

Lillian Mae Samples

She was born May 5, 1934, the daughter of William J. and Ethel (Dillbone) Myers. Both parents preceded her in death.

Surviving are her two daughters, Vanessa Humerickhouse and Michelle (Mike) Eickholt; two grandchildren, Bailey (John Mazur) Hall and Allie (Zechariah) Simerman; two great-grandchildren, Vera Mazur and Bryson Mazur; and a sister, Margaret Myers of Florida.

In addition to her parents, Mae was also preceded in death by three brothers, Owen (Aileen) Myers, Jim (Barb) Myers, and Eli (Wilma) Myers; a sister, Mary (Bob) Miller; and longtime companion, Richard “Dick” Davis.

Mae retired from Teleflex Corporation with over 30 years of service. When she was able, she loved traveling, going to casinos, and seeing plays, concerts, and harness races. She loved comedy movies and cable TV and doing things with her family. Later in life she enjoyed communicating on the Internet.

There will be no service per her request. A private gathering of the family will be held to celebrate her life.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.