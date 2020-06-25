Vantage Board approves finances, plans for new year

Vantage Treasurer Laura Peters gives a final report via Zoom on the school’s 2019-20 fiscal year, when ends June 30. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education used some of Thursday night’s Zoom meeting to officially wrap up fiscal year 2020, as well as approve temporary funds for fiscal year 2021.

After a report by Treasurer Laura Peters, the board approved final revenues and appropriations for the current fiscal year and gave approval for fiscal year 2021 temporary revenues of $12.3 million and estimated expenses of $12.4 million.

Carryover funds will be used to bridge any financial gap, and Peters called the financial projections a working document.

“We don’t know everything that’s going to be happening with our revenues in the next year right now,” Peters explained. “We’re still waiting to hear from the governor to see what they’re going to do. As things change, I’ll bring it back to you to update and we’ll also bring it to you in the fall when we have to make them permanent.”

Board members also approved a handful of transfers, including up to $250,000 from the General Fund to the Adult Education Fund.

The board also agreed to add a new member from the Delphos City School District. The person chosen to fill the new seat will serve a three-year term.

Superintendent Rick Turner and High School Director Mike Knott said Vantage is working to ensure 2020 seniors complete end-of-course requirements to gain accreditation in their chosen fields of study.

In addition to CDL, auto body, auto tech, and ag students doing what’s necessary, cosmetology students will attend a “boot camp” in August to get the necessary hours for state testing.

Meanwhile, Vantage officials are waiting on guidelines from the state before finalizing plans for the 2020-2021 school year. More information is expected from Governor Mike DeWine next week.

“The high school administrative team has been working on developing a number of different scenarios and plans,” Knott said.

Adult Education Director Kit Tyler told the board that classes continue to operate and she said things are moving smoothly. She also noted recruiting continues for fall programs, adding that numbers are up.

“We’re happy about it and we’re continuing to work toward expanding our plan a bit, but I think with some of the uncertainty that’s out there with the economy, people are looking at going back to school and getting some additional credentials,” Tyler stated.

Tyler also explained to the board that a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation will allow an RN training program to begin in 2022.

A long list of hires was approved by the board, including Erin Askins and Kelly Bergstrom, practical nursing instructors; Shirley Jarvis and Kathleen Overmyer, medical assistant instructors; Craig King, firefighting instructor; Matt McDougall, police academy instructor; Jamie Kipfer, math instructor; Theresa Mengerink, social studies instructor; Hartsel Bryant, CDL authorizing official; Jim Rosen, CDL consultant; Robert Gubbins, customized training instructor, and Kevin Van Oss, substitute welding instructor.

The board also accepted the resignation/retirement of adult education secretary Diana Baker, effective August 31, and the resignation/retirement of Adult Education Lead Coordinator Dee Dee Meringleo-Dirksen, effective September 3.

Board members approved lunch prices for the 2020-2021 school year, along with the electronic student handbook and a handbook for the school’s practical nursing program.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6.