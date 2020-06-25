VW County Fair moves forward for 2020

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, after carefully considering Covid-19 guidelines put out by the State of Ohio for county fairs and in consultation with the Van Wert County Health District, has decided to move forward with the 164th Van Wert County Fair.

First and foremost, it is the board’s intention to bring its patrons, exhibitors, and vendors as safe of an environment as possible, so that all may come out and enjoy the activities and entertainment that make up the Van Wert County Fair.

This year’s fair will have some modifications, starting with the fair dates. The fair will run from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7, with the annual Junior Fair Livestock Auction commencing on Tuesday, September 8. The Junior and Senior fair show schedules will be released by July 1. The fair board members are striving to have the grandstand and entertainment schedules finished up within the next week or two. They will post those schedules to the fair web page as they become available.

The board has contracted with a new ride company this year: Jessop Amusements, which will bring a fresh new look to the midway and have protocols in place to make sure it is in compliance with the State’s Covid-19 guidelines.

The fair office will officially open on July 6, with hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Tuesday evening until 7 p.m. Membership, season, and youth tickets will be on sale at that time, along with ride band vouchers. All grandstand event ticket sales will be announced at a later date, as those events are finalized.

While the Ag Society board was disappointed that the Big & Rich and Joe Diffie concert had to be canceled, due to the seating capacity restrictions for grandstand events at county fairs, it is excited that its friends at Van Wert Live are working to pull together a replacement for Saturday evening in front of the grandstand.

As was stated in the Van Wert Live press release, it has started the process to refund those who had purchased tickets for Big & Rich and Joe Diffie and will be announcing the new show on June 29, with those tickets going on sale July 16.

The fair board also thanks the Van Wert County Health District staff for its guidance and input as fair board members have worked through this process, and for its continued support as the fair board moves forward with this year’s’ fair.

The fair board also expresses its sincere gratitude to fair supporters and friends for their patience and understanding during these changing times. It is greatly appreciated.