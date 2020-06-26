Fire ring donation…

The Van Wert County Council on Aging is grateful to Vantage Career Center for its donation of an Ohio State University-themed fire ring. The fire ring was made by Industrial Mechanics students Rheese Backhaus of Continental and Drew Forrer of Wayne Trace, with guidance from instructor Kevin Van Oss. This fabulous donation will be used as a prize in the Council on Aging’s upcoming Triple Pick Raffle. Watch the Triple Pick Raffle Facebook page for further details or call 419.238.5011. All proceeds from the raffle fund senior programming at the Council on Aging. Shown are Vantage Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens (right) and Council on Aging Program Service Manager Jenny Lichtenberger (center) and Administrative Assistant Samantha Turnwald. photo provided