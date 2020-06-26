Friday Flashback: L’view clobbers Kalida

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to December 22, 2014, when the Lincolnview Lancers began a three-game winning streak with a convincing Monday night home victory over the Kalida Wildcats. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page the following day.

Van Wert independent sports

Lancer Tyler Brant (15) goes up high for a layup against Kalida on Tuesday. (Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent)

The Lincolnview Lancer boys’ basketball team shook off a loss to Wayne Trace last weekend and came back strong against Kalida, beating the Wildcats 63-45 in a non-conference game played Tuesday at Lincolnview.

Justis Dowdy led all scorers with 18 points, while Derek Youtsey scored 12 points and Hayden Ludwig added 11 points for the Lancers. Kalida all had three players in double figures, with Devin Kortokrax, Grant Unverferth and Brandon Verhoff all scoring 10 points in the contest.

The Wildcats started off strong and led by a point, 13-12, at the end of the first quarter. But Lincolnview responded in the second quarter, outscoring the ‘Cats 19-8 to take a 10-point lead, 31-21, at the half. The Lancers added another point to their lead in the third quarter and led 47-36 heading into the final stanza, before closing the game out with a 16-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Lincolnview was 26 of 50 from field goal range (52 percent) and made 6 of 8 free throw attempts (75 percent). The Wildcats made 20 of 36 field goal attempts (55.6 percent) and were 2 of 5 from the line (40 percent).

With the win, the Lancers are now 3-3 overall, while Kalida is 3-2 overall.

The Lincolnview junior varsity team also won 49-39, with Hunter Blankemeyer scoring 12 points for the Lancer JVs, who are now 5-1 on the season. Trevor Neate scored 11 points for Lincolnview, while Ryan Rager added 10 points for the Lancer JVs.