Roundup: Lancers win, VW Cougars fall

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview won a tightly contested pitchers duel at home against Wayne Trace on Thursday, while Van Wert fell behind early and was unable to catch up in a summer season baseball loss to Shawnee.

Lincolnview 3 Wayne Trace 1

Gavin Carter tossed a complete game four-hitter and Clayton Leeth hit an inside the park home run to help lead Lincolnview over Wayne Trace 3-1.

Leeth’s round tripper was a solo shot to center in the first inning. He also had an RBI single in the sixth that plated Carter and gave the Lancers some breathing room.

Lincolnview’s remaining run came in the second, when Evan Miller stole home, and Wayne Trace’s lone score came in the fourth inning.

In addition to allowing just four hits, Carter struck out eight Raider batters and walked just two. He also had a hit, as did Carson Fox, Jared Kesler and Kyle Hamilton.

The Lancers (3-2) will play at Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m. today.

Shawnee 8 Van Wert 5

Shawnee jumped out to a 3-1 first inning lead, led 8-1 in the top of the fourth, then held on for 8-5 win over host Van Wert.

Trailing 3-0, Van Wert’s Kaiden Bates scored on a fielder’s choice in the first, then the Cougars added a pair of runs in the fourth, when Owen Treece doubled home Bates and Jacob Place, then Turner Witten singled in Treece.

Van Wert (5-5) scored again in the fifth when Blaze Bolenbaugh’s RBI single plated Joshua Reichert to make it 8-5. The Cougars managed to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game.

Ethan Rupert pitched the first three innings and allowed eight runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts. Reichert pitched two innings and allow one hit and struck out one, and Witten pitched the final two innings and recorded three strikeouts, one hit and one walk.

Van Wert committed five errors in the game.

The Cougars will play at Delphos St. John’s on Monday.