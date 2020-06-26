Support Local t-shirt created by Chamber
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and First Bank of Berne have partnered to create a shop local campaign to help re-start Van Wert area small businesses.
First Bank of Berne will provide businesses who want to participate a “Support Local” t-shirt, created by Sister’s Embroidery, to display and sell at their location.
Participating businesses will be selling the shirts and a portion of the sales will be theirs to keep. The shirts will be available for sale through July 31, and area residents can purchase them from the following locations:
Collins Fine Foods
Wassenberg Art Center
Lee’s Ace Hardware
Fettig’s Flowers
F & S Floor Covering
Laudick’s Jewelry
Main Street Van Wert
United Way of Van Wert County
Willow Bend Country Club
Fortman’s Crescent Line Service
Laurie’s Naturescapes
Sisters Bridal Boutique
The Secret Garden
Lifestyle Furniture of Van Wert
Slushers Jewelry
TAG Menswear
Black Angus
Truly D’vine Bread Company
VW Carts and More
133 Bistro
Just for You Flowers and Gifts
L & L Boots
Convoy Business Association
Ohio Rubber and Floors
Sister’s Embroidery and More
Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320
Van Wert Warehouse
Eastside Auto Sales and Repair
Firehouse Pizza
Quick Change Oil and Lube
Elite Interiors
Van Wert County Fairgrounds
Deli On Main
Anytime Fitness
Jamie Linn’s Boutique
Pizza Hut of Van Wert
Jeremy Hinton State Farm
Tisha Fast State Farm
True Value Insurance Agency
Touches of Time Antique Mall
TLC Window Solutions
Pregnancy Life Center
Schrader Realty
Welch’s Northwest Trophy
Kitchens Inc.
Overholt Moorman Electric
JC’s Delivery
Van Wert Peony Festival Committee
Steph’s Sensational Snaps and Accessories by Rosabell
The Chamber also asks businesses and residents to use the #shoplocalvw hashtag. Members of the community or others who shop locally and use the #shoplocalvw hashtag will be entered into a weekly prize drawing. It is as easy as posting a picture to Facebook or Instagram, and using the #shoplocalvw!
Businesses throughout the community have donated prizes to be included in weekly contests, with winners to be drawn and announced on Fridays throughout the months of June and July. There is no limit to how many times a person can be entered or win.
The Chamber had a special “thank you” to Sister’s Embroidery & More for partnering to make the shirts to make this program possible.
POSTED: 06/26/20 at 9:32 pm. FILED UNDER: News