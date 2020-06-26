Support Local t-shirt created by Chamber

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and First Bank of Berne have partnered to create a shop local campaign to help re-start Van Wert area small businesses.

First Bank of Berne will provide businesses who want to participate a “Support Local” t-shirt, created by Sister’s Embroidery, to display and sell at their location.

Participating businesses will be selling the shirts and a portion of the sales will be theirs to keep. The shirts will be available for sale through July 31, and area residents can purchase them from the following locations:

Collins Fine Foods

Wassenberg Art Center

Lee’s Ace Hardware

Fettig’s Flowers

F & S Floor Covering

Laudick’s Jewelry

Main Street Van Wert

United Way of Van Wert County

Willow Bend Country Club

Fortman’s Crescent Line Service

Laurie’s Naturescapes

Sisters Bridal Boutique

The Secret Garden

Lifestyle Furniture of Van Wert

Slushers Jewelry

TAG Menswear

Black Angus

Truly D’vine Bread Company

VW Carts and More

133 Bistro

Just for You Flowers and Gifts

L & L Boots

Convoy Business Association

Ohio Rubber and Floors

Sister’s Embroidery and More

Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320

Van Wert Warehouse

Eastside Auto Sales and Repair

Firehouse Pizza

Quick Change Oil and Lube

Elite Interiors

Van Wert County Fairgrounds

Deli On Main

Anytime Fitness

Jamie Linn’s Boutique

Pizza Hut of Van Wert

Jeremy Hinton State Farm

Tisha Fast State Farm

True Value Insurance Agency

Touches of Time Antique Mall

TLC Window Solutions

Pregnancy Life Center

Schrader Realty

Welch’s Northwest Trophy

Kitchens Inc.

Overholt Moorman Electric

JC’s Delivery

Van Wert Peony Festival Committee

Steph’s Sensational Snaps and Accessories by Rosabell

The Chamber also asks businesses and residents to use the #shoplocalvw hashtag. Members of the community or others who shop locally and use the #shoplocalvw hashtag will be entered into a weekly prize drawing. It is as easy as posting a picture to Facebook or Instagram, and using the #shoplocalvw!

Businesses throughout the community have donated prizes to be included in weekly contests, with winners to be drawn and announced on Fridays throughout the months of June and July. There is no limit to how many times a person can be entered or win.

The Chamber had a special “thank you” to Sister’s Embroidery & More for partnering to make the shirts to make this program possible.