VW Health announces creation of new Center for Urology

Medical professionals who will staff Van Wert Health’s new Center for Urology are (from the left) Nik Kiehl, MD., Scott Shie, MD., and Brandi Alwine, PA-C. photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health announced plans on Friday to open its Center for Urology on June 29. This new service line will expand the organization’s scope of practice to include caring for both common and complex urologic health issues.

The Van Wert Health Center for Urology will be dedicated to delivering comprehensive, state-of-the-art care for adults with disorders and diseases involving the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and prostate. The new clinic will offer multiple treatment options — from surveillance to medication management to surgery — for a wide range of urological conditions.

“Adding urological care services represents another significant investment by our organization in the health of our region,” said Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope. “We recognized a need in the community to expand our clinical care programs and to grow Van Wert Health’s surgical capabilities.”

The new center will be clinically directed by Nik Kiehl, MD, and Scott Shie, MD, who joined Van Wert Health in June. Both are board certified by the American Board of Urology and have extensive training and experience treating the broad spectrum of urologic conditions.

The care team will be rounded out by Brandi Alwine, PA-C, who also specializes in urologic care and brings a vast amount of experience to the group.

Together, the three medical professionals will provide a broad scope of urological services to the region, including advanced surgical treatments for numerous conditions including cancer, incontinence, kidney stones, BPH, and more. Appointments can be made by calling 419.232.6051.