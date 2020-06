Big rally

The Crestview Knights were all smiles after rallying to defeat visiting Delphos St. John’s in summer season baseball action on Friday night. The Knights trailed the Blue Jays 3-2 before exploding for four runs in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the bottom of the sixth. Crestview (2-3) is scheduled to play at Lincolnview on Monday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent