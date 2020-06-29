Blue Jays outscore VW Cougars 11-10

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS – A walk-off run in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Delphos St. John’s defeated Van Wert in a wild one, 11-10, in summer season baseball action at Stadium Park on Monday night.

The winning run came on an error that allowed Zane Wertenberger to score from second base.

Trailing 5-2 after four innings of play, the Cougars plated five runs in the fifth, including a two-RBI double by Jacob Place that allowed Luke Wessell and Kaiden Bates to score, and an RBI double by Owen Treece that scored Place. Bates also had a double in the inning. Back-to-back singles by Ethan Rupert and Joshua Halker plated Treece and Rupert and gave the Cougars a 7-5 lead.

However, Delphos St. John’s countered with five runs in the bottom half of the fifth, including a grand slam home run by Gavin Fittro, who finished the game with three hits and five RBIs.

Aiden Pratt scored on an error in the sixth and Bates scored on a sacrifice fly by Treece to pull Van Wert to within one, 10-9. Rupert scored on a fielder’s choice in the seventh to tie the game 10-10.

Treece led the Cougars with two hits and three RBIs, while Place knocked in a pair of runs. Halker pitched the first four innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out seven and walking three.

The Cougars (5-6) will play at Elida at 6 p.m. tonight.