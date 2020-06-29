Dennis Eugene Tripplet

Dennis Eugene Tripplet, 69, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

Dennis Eugene Tripplet

He was born July 26, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Ralph and Vivian Tripplet, who both preceded him in death.

Dennis attended Lincolnview High School. He grew up around Wetzel, Grover Hill, and the Middle Point areas. Later in life, he lived in Michigan, Kentucky, and, most recently, South Carolina. Dennis was a self-employed construction worker. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his sisters, Jeanne (Keith) Brown of Celina and Joyce (Terry) Chapman of Van Wert; three nephews, Steven Rode of Van Wert, Joshua Horner of Geneva, Indiana, and Kyle Bourelle of Paulding; and a niece, Lindsey Heunen of Celina.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a nephew, Troy Lee Cram.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation and graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Slane Road in rural Van Wert County.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice Care, 230 W. Main St., Coldwater, OH 45828.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.