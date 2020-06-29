Donald E. Jewell

Donald E. Jewell, 64, died Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020, at his home east of Van Wert.

He was born February 16, 1956, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Ernest Delbert and Carol Joann (Wolfcale) Jewell, who both preceded him in death. Don was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde A. Jewell and Delbert E. Jewell, and a sister, Cynthia Ann Kline.

Survivors include his two children, Dustin (Ashley) Jewell of Monroeville, Indiana, and Tiffany (Andy) Sidle of Convoy; three grandchildren, Alivia Etzler, Annabelle Jewell, and Charlotte Jewell; two stepgrandchildren, Aidyn and Talyn Sidle; and three sisters, Debbie (Jerry) Leiter of Van Wert, Penny (Clark) Roberts of Van Wert, and Joette (Matthew) Coon of Texas.

Don was a retired flooring installer.

The family will have private services at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.