Lancers hang on against rival Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Four Lincolnview pitchers combined to hold rival Crestview to four hits and the Lancers held off the Knights 6-5 in a summer season thriller on Monday night.

Gavin Carter pitched the first two innings and held Crestview to one hit and one walk while striking out three. Keegan Farris came in for the next three innings and allowed a run on two hits with three strikeouts. Carson Fox allowed a hit in one-third of an inning and gave up four runs (two earned) and walked three. Clayton Leeth finished the game by allowing no hits while fanning two and walking two.

Crestview’s Carson Hunter gave up just five hits and walked struck out four, but walked 10 Lancer batters.

Lincolnview’s Clayton Leeth turns a double play in the second inning on Monday night’s game against Crestview. The base runner is Crestview’s Nick Helt. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

First inning runs by Carter, Collin Overholt and Leeth gave Lincolnview a 3-0 lead, then the Lancers added two more runs in the second when Overholt tripled home Carter and Landon Price singled in Overholt.

With Crestview trailing 5-0 in the fifth, Hunter doubled in Nathan Litchtle, but Trey Evans scored on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the inning to give Lincolnview a 6-1 advantage.

However, the Knights charged back in the sixth. Mason Penix was hit by a pitch, then Ian Bailey and Logan Gerardot walked to load the bases. Ayden Lichtensteiger’s one out RBI single plated Penix, then Bailey scored on a bases loaded walk to make it 6-3. An ensuing error allowed Gerardot and Lichtensteiger to cross home plate and close the gap to one, 6-5.

Crestview was able to load the bases in the top of the seventh with just one out, but Leeth was able to strike out the final two batters to end the game.

The Knights (2-4) will host Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m. on Wednesday while Lincolnview (4-2) will play at Van Wert at the same time on Wednesday.