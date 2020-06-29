Lincolnview Board of Ed. learns results of parent survey

Retiring bus driver Julie Miller (left) and junior high science teacher Susan Tenhundfeld were honored at Monday evening’s Lincolnview Local Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Approximately 87 percent of Lincolnview parents who responded to a districtwide survey said they wouldn’t require their children to wear a face mask to school if it was optional.

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer and Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall shared the results of the survey, which led to an hour-long discussion during Monday night’s monthly Board of Education meeting.

An estimated 72 percent of parents responded to the survey, and 82 percent said they would send their children to a traditional school setting if there’s no COVID-19 vaccine this fall. Another 16 percent said maybe and the remaining 2 percent said no. At the same time, just 5 percent would choose a remote-only option if buildings were open in the fall, while 76 percent said no and 19 percent said maybe.

Other results of the survey show 72 percent of students have a computer or other device, in addition to what Lincolnview provides, and 89 percent have reliable Internet service.

“We didn’t send our devices home on a normal basis until this (COVID-19) happened and then we did send them home,” Meyer said. “We would probably change and send them all home instead of just the ones who said they needed it.”

Approximately 75 percent of parents said their students have dependable transportation if busing is limited and 88 percent said students’ workload was manageable to very manageable during remote learning.

“I think it’s really important that we continue to evolve and improve our school’s e-learning,” Mendenhall told the board.

He also described implementing e-learning with almost no notice in March was like “flying the plane while building it.”

Mendenhall and Meyer added they’ll begin planning with teachers next month and Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the district is waiting for guidelines from the state.

Board member Brad Coil lauded teachers and staff members for going above and beyond the call of duty and he noted some teachers made themselves accessible to students even late at night.

Meyer and Mendenhall said the district is planning on holding its annual open house and Meet the Teachers event on August 17, while Meyer noted 66 students are signed up for kindergarten.

In other business, the board approved an agreement with Van Wert Health for athletic training services; cafeteria and athletic ticket prices for the upcoming school year; renewed membership with the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding, and a list of open enrollment students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock said state budget cuts caused by COVID-19 will likely hit six figures during the next fiscal year and during his report to the board, Snyder said the security camera upgrade is complete and installation of the new softball press box should begin soon.

He also said a work session may be needed to discuss the proposed elementary building expansion project.

“It’s not if it’s going to happen, it’s when, and when makes sense,” Snyder said of the project. “It could still be this year that we start the process or it could be a year later.”

The board honored two employees who retired after 27 years of service with the Lincolnview Local Schools – bus driver Julie Miller and junior high science teacher Susan Tenhundfeld.

Along with approving dates and times for boys and girls basketball, baseball, volleyball and soccer camps, the board approved a long list of supplemental coaching contracts including Brett Hammons, boys’ basketball and boys’ golf; Kyle Williams, girls’ basketball; Eric Fishpaw, baseball and assistant athletic director; Brad Doidge, girls’ golf and softball; Matt Langdon, track and cross country; Baily Clement, boys’seventh grade basketball and spirit squad advisor; Brenda Leeth, girls’ basketball assistant; Rhonda Dannenfeiser, eighth grade volleyball; Marcus Meyer, assistant baseball; Sandra Dowdy, junior high track, and Greg Byrum, junior high cross country.

Other coaching contracts approved by the board were Benji Byrne, boys’ assistant basketball; Andrew Breese, boys’ junior varsity baskeball; Briana Geiger, girls’ junior varsity basketball; Steve Pardon, wrestling; Jarred Sawyer, assistant wrestling; JaNahn Evans, volleyball; Tracy Keber, assistant volleyball; Ben Cowan, boys track and girls’ cross country; Heather Brickner, assistant softball; Anson Moody, soccer; Neil Korte, bowling; Danielle Profit and Brooke Lehman, co-head high school cheerleading advisors; Kailey Denman, junior high cheerleading advisor; Kory Thatcher, boys’ eighth grade basketball; Emilee Grothouse, girls’ eighth grade basketball; Bri Fishpaw, girls’ seventh grade basketball; Megan Ryan, seventh grade volleyball; Alison Hammons, junior high track, and Theresa Anderson, assistant instrumental.

More supplemental contracts were approved for Kristy Ringwald, annual with class and senior class advisor; Tonia Verville, National Honor Society; Greg Byrum, high school science club advisor; Christine Doner, Spanish Club; Paula Johnson, junior class advisor; Michelle Knodell, sophomore class advisor; Kirstie Schroeder and Valerie Parsell, co-freshman class advisors; Jay Hoersten, industrial tech advisor; Jay Dues, FFA advisor and Young Farmers; Deb Stetler, student council advisor and Scholastic Bowl advisor; Brenda Leeth, Beta Club; Austin Ahlborn, junior high and high school instrumental; Stacie Korte, junior high and high school vocal and Saturday school teachers, and Kevin Losh and Hollie Ford, Saturday school teachers.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall at Lincolnview High School.