Random Thoughts: baseball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Major League Baseball, July 4, college and pro football preseason predictions, and bizarre national championship claims.

Spring training eve

Tomorrow is when Major League Baseball players will return to their respective camps to begin the process of restarting spring training.

Here’s hoping the 60-game season is played in its entirety, along with the postseason.

Toronto

How is the season going to work for the Toronto Blue Jays?

They’re playing all of their home games at the Rogers Centre, but with the U.S.-Canadian border closed, how are teams supposed to get there and how are the Blue Jays supposed to travel for away games?

July 4

No baseball on July 4 doesn’t feel right, but another Independence Day tradition will go on – the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

It’ll be different this year. It’s been held at an undisclosed location near Coney Island and no fans will be there, but contestants will gobble down as many hot dogs as they can in 10 minutes time.

If you’re wondering, the record is 74, set by Joey Chestnut in 2018.

Street and Smith’s preseason magazines

I purchased Street and Smith’s college football and pro football preseason magazines. I know, what are magazines?

Anyway, if you haven’t seen these two issues, Ohio State is picked as the preseason No. 2 and the Buckeyes are projected to lose to Clemson in the national championship game.

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are picked to finish No. 3 and No. 4 in the AFC North, behind Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The Colts are picked third in the AFC South and the Bears are picked second in the NFC North. None of those teams are projected to win the playoffs.

Street and Smith’s believes the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl.

College football

If you like college football and the controversy and debate that usually goes with it, ESPN.com did a piece on teams making strange national championship claims. It’s definitely worth a read.

You can check it out at https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/29324272/the-most-absurd-controversial-national-title-claims-college-football-history.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.