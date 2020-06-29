Trinity, Talleys to sing at Trinity Friends

VW independent/submitted information

Trinity Friends Church announces a very special concert on Saturday, July 11, at 6 p.m. with Trinity and The Talleys.

The Talleys are one of Christian music’s most beloved and respected families. Their commitment to excellence and creativity in music have been their trademark since the group’s illustrious career began, and their clear communication of the gospel is a defining characteristic of a Talley concert.

The Talleys began in 1984 and have enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove Award and numerous Singing News Fan awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra, and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music.

The Talleys have enjoyed 11 No. 1 songs and numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. The group is frequently recognized for its appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. The group has also appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy, and South Africa.

The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

“It’s message music. When people hear our songs, we want them to clearly understand the gospel in the lyrics, and know that God really can make a difference in their lives,” says Lauren Talley. “Whether we’re in front of thousands, or in the local church on a Sunday, that message is the same.”

The Talleys have decided to retire from the road as a family group at the end of 2020, and July 11 will be the last time the Talleys are in the area before their retirement.

Trinity is a regional music ministry based out of Van Wert that began in 1982. The current trio of Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk, and Kim Mason have been traveling and spreading God’s word together for 22 years. Their friendship with The Talleys goes back to the early 1990s, when Roger Talley began producing Trinity. Four of Trinity’s recordings, He’s the Reason We Sing, Embraced by the Father, Let His Light Shine, and Staying on the Right Track, were produced by Talley.

The two groups have shared the stage together many times over the last two decades and look forward to a wonderful night of Gospel Music.

The concert will be held in the Family Life Center at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert, and admission is free.