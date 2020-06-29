VW Live announces new fair entertainment

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Live announces the return of the Van Wert County Fair concert at the grandstand, presented by Jim and Mary Pope and supporting sponsor Van Wert Health. Electrifying the stage are Country hit-makers John Michael Montgomery and David Nail on Saturday, September 5, at 7:30 p.m.

John Michael Montgomery

Headliner John Michael Montgomery has had more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts from 10 studio albums, of which seven songs reached No. 1: “I Love the Way You Love Me”, “I Swear”, “Be My Baby Tonight”, “If You’ve Got Love”, “I Can Love You Like That”, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)”, and “The Little Girl.” Thirteen more have reached the top 10. Several of Montgomery’s singles crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, with his highest peak there achieved by “Letters from Home” in 2004.

Opener David Nail is known for his agile voice, a gift for songwriting, and a passionate performing style. Nail has a foot in both the country and pop worlds. His R&B-flavored voice merges vocal pop with contemporary country sounds, offering a throwback to the “country-politan” style of the 1960s. It’s the launching point for his intricate arrangements and sincere lyrics heard in songs like “Red Light”, “Whatever She’s Got”, “Let It Rain (featuring Sarah Buxton)”, “Kiss You Tonight”, “Turning Home”, and “The Sound of a Million Dreams.”

Concert tickets range from $25-$65 and go on sale Thursday, July 16. Tickets are available in any increment. An order is referred to as a “Fan Pod.” Social distancing is provided around each order. Fan Pods of 10 or more friends and family are encouraged to provide the opportunity to experience live entertainment close and personal in a safe environment. Fan Pod orders of 10 or more will receive a 20 percent discount. Tickets are available online at NPACVW.ORG or in person at the Van Wert Live Box Office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., beginning July 16.

David Nail

To provide social distancing standards, patrons will select a section and number of seats. A confirmation of the specific seats assigned to the order will then be shared after the order is placed. These new ticket buying practices are a way to extend a live entertainment experience in a safe environment.

Van Wert Live coordinates events with the approval and guidance of the Van Wert General Health District. Patron safety is paramount. Social distancing between family units or fan pods will be observed. Facemasks are recommended but optional. Hand sanitizer is encouraged and sanitizing stations will available.

Van Wert Live events are presented by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation and powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southern edge of Van Wert. Contact 419.238.6722 or NPACVW.ORG.